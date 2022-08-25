The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

7 Ethiopian Migrants Injured by Landmine in Northern Yemen
A man riding a motorcycle on Al-Khamseen Street, an area closed by conflict in Taiz, Yemen, on July 14, 2022. The sign reads, "Danger! Mines, cluster bombs, and remnants of war. Do not enter dangerous areas and do not graze livestock near them. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
YEMEN
landmine
Ethiopians
Migrants

7 Ethiopian Migrants Injured by Landmine in Northern Yemen

Steven Ganot
08/25/2022

Seven Ethiopian migrants were injured by a landmine in Yemen’s northern province of Al Jawf on Wednesday. The migrants were walking in the early morning hours in the al-Labinat area, in the eastern part of Al Hazm, the capital of the province, which is controlled by the Houthi rebels. Migrants from Africa often traverse the border province of Al Jawf on their way to Saudi Arabia. The International Organization for Migration, a UN agency that provides services and advice concerning migration to governments and migrants, says that despite the civil war that has devasted Yemen, the country continues to attract thousands of migrants in transit from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia.

