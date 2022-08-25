7 Ethiopian Migrants Injured by Landmine in Northern Yemen

Seven Ethiopian migrants were injured by a landmine in Yemen’s northern province of Al Jawf on Wednesday. The migrants were walking in the early morning hours in the al-Labinat area, in the eastern part of Al Hazm, the capital of the province, which is controlled by the Houthi rebels. Migrants from Africa often traverse the border province of Al Jawf on their way to Saudi Arabia. The International Organization for Migration, a UN agency that provides services and advice concerning migration to governments and migrants, says that despite the civil war that has devasted Yemen, the country continues to attract thousands of migrants in transit from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia.