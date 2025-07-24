73-Year-Old Woman With Terminal Illness Planned to Assassinate Netanyahu
An Israeli woman diagnosed with a terminal illness has been indicted on charges related to her alleged plan to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The 73-year-old defendant was charged with attempted conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism after security services uncovered what they described as a concrete plan to carry out the attack. Authorities say she had begun taking steps toward acquiring weapons and had mapped possible locations for the attempt.
She was reportedly active in the anti-government movement and had a history of participating in political protests. Describing herself as “desperate about the nation’s future,” she told investigators she was prepared to die a “martyr,” sacrificing herself at symbols of authority she viewed as responsible for the country’s decline. Investigators also found writings and social media posts that indicated a deepening radicalization over time.
Despite her terminal diagnosis, the defendant is being treated as a serious threat. The court expressed concern “that she may attempt to carry out her plan against the prime minister or another government official; [the threat] is real and indicates a high level of danger.” Prosecutors emphasized that her deteriorating health had not diminished her motivation, and in fact may have intensified her willingness to carry out a final, violent act.