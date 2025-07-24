Donate
Light Theme
Log In
73-Year-Old Woman With Terminal Illness Planned to Assassinate Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, on March 12, 2025. (Yair Sagi/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

73-Year-Old Woman With Terminal Illness Planned to Assassinate Netanyahu

Michael Friedson
07/24/2025

An Israeli woman diagnosed with a terminal illness has been indicted on charges related to her alleged plan to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The 73-year-old defendant was charged with attempted conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism after security services uncovered what they described as a concrete plan to carry out the attack. Authorities say she had begun taking steps toward acquiring weapons and had mapped possible locations for the attempt.

She was reportedly active in the anti-government movement and had a history of participating in political protests. Describing herself as “desperate about the nation’s future,” she told investigators she was prepared to die a “martyr,” sacrificing herself at symbols of authority she viewed as responsible for the country’s decline. Investigators also found writings and social media posts that indicated a deepening radicalization over time.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Despite her terminal diagnosis, the defendant is being treated as a serious threat. The court expressed concern “that she may attempt to carry out her plan against the prime minister or another government official; [the threat] is real and indicates a high level of danger.” Prosecutors emphasized that her deteriorating health had not diminished her motivation, and in fact may have intensified her willingness to carry out a final, violent act.

Mideast Daily News
anti-Netanyahu protesters
Assassination attempt
Benjamin Netanyahu
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods