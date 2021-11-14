Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
$75 Million Program to Fight Diabetes Launches in Israel
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Diabetes
Bar-Ilan University
Galilee

$75 Million Program to Fight Diabetes Launches in Israel

Marcy Oster
11/14/2021

A new program has been launched in Israel to transform diabetes care in Israel’s socioeconomically disadvantaged northern Galilee region and to create innovations in diabetes treatment and prevention that can be applied around the world. The Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University and The Russell Berrie Foundation announced the creation of The Russell Berrie Galilee Diabetes SPHERE (Social Precision-medicine Health Equity Research Endeavour) in time for World Diabetes Day, which is being marked today, Sunday. One million Israelis are expected to be diagnosed with diabetes by 2040, a disproportionate number of them from the economically disadvantaged and ethnically diverse Galilee region. The $75 million, comprehensive 10-year program is supported by a $20 million lead grant from The Russell Berrie Foundation. “For me, as for millions of people around the world, diabetes is deeply personal,” Angelica Berrie, president of The Russell Berrie Foundation, said in a statement. “My late husband, Russ Berrie, was a Type 2 diabetic who experienced the devastating impact of this disease. The Russell Berrie Galilee Diabetes SPHERE draws on Israel’s unparalleled expertise in healthcare innovation to change the landscape for future generations.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.