8 Bedouin Israelis Arrested for Allegedly Stealing 30,000 Bullets From IDF Base

Eight Bedouin Israeli men have been arrested for allegedly stealing about 30,000 bullets from an Israel Defense Forces base in southern Israel. The arrest was a joint operation of the Shin Bet security service and the Israel Police; typically , the Shin Bet is involved in terrorism-related arrests. The bullets were stolen from the Sde Teiman base on October 21. Some of the bullets were recovered with the arrest, according to police. Three of the men are alleged to have cut through the base’s fence and stolen ammunition boxes from a storage bunker; two were arrested for selling the bullets and two were arrested for purchasing them. The arrested men are alleged to have been involved in break-ins and thefts from several Israeli military bases in the area.