8 Dead in Iran After Drinking Homemade Bootleg Alcohol

At least eight people died in southern Iran after drinking bootleg alcohol. The people died after drinking homemade alcohol in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province in the south of the country. At least 59 people were poisoned in the city, the state news agency IRNA reported Monday, citing a provincial medical official. The official said that 30 people are undergoing dialysis and 17 others are in critical condition in intensive care due to the alcohol. Drinking and selling alcohol is mostly illegal in Iran.