The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
9/11 Attacks Commemorated in US, Israel on 21st Anniversary of Tragedy
Plumes of smoke billow from the World Trade Center towers in New York City after a Boeing 767 hits each tower during the September 11, 2001 attacks. (Michael Foran/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
9/11 attacks

9/11 Attacks Commemorated in US, Israel on 21st Anniversary of Tragedy

The Media Line Staff
09/11/2022

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, the staff of the US Embassy in Jerusalem and US Marines in Israel, joined by Israel Police and Fire Department officers on Sunday climbed the stairs down to the Arcadia Beach in Herzliya, equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, to mark the 21 years since the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people, including 5 Israelis, were killed attacks that day launched by Al-Qaida conspirators at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Tim Betts was scheduled to join Nides at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya. The 21st anniversary of the terror attacks on sites in the United States by hijacked planes is being commemorated on Sunday in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. As part of the commemoration ceremonies, US President Joe Biden is speaking at the Pentagon in Washington; Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were visiting the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York; and First Lady Jill Biden was speaking in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit after realizing the hijackers were headed for Washington. Communities throughout the US are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.