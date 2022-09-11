9/11 Attacks Commemorated in US, Israel on 21st Anniversary of Tragedy

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, the staff of the US Embassy in Jerusalem and US Marines in Israel, joined by Israel Police and Fire Department officers on Sunday climbed the stairs down to the Arcadia Beach in Herzliya, equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, to mark the 21 years since the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people, including 5 Israelis, were killed attacks that day launched by Al-Qaida conspirators at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Tim Betts was scheduled to join Nides at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya. The 21st anniversary of the terror attacks on sites in the United States by hijacked planes is being commemorated on Sunday in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. As part of the commemoration ceremonies, US President Joe Biden is speaking at the Pentagon in Washington; Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were visiting the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York; and First Lady Jill Biden was speaking in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit after realizing the hijackers were headed for Washington. Communities throughout the US are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.