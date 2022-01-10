The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
9 Children Killed in Explosion Near School in Eastern Afghanistan
The airport in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province in a 2008 photo. (Todd Huffman via Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Kabul
Taliban
Afghanistan
Explosion

9 Children Killed in Explosion Near School in Eastern Afghanistan

Marcy Oster
01/10/2022

At least nine children were killed and four injured in an explosion in eastern Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan. The explosion on Monday in the Lalopar district of the Nagarhar province came when a food cart hit an unexploded mortar shell, The Associated Press reported citing the office of a Taliban-appointed governor. The victims were students of a local elementary school, and the explosion was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade brought by a student for sale in front of the school, The United News of India reported. The report cited the Khaama Press, an online news service for Afghanistan, which quoted Hakmakhan, a local influencer. The province is the headquarters of the Islamic State group, which has staged several attacks against the Taliban since the Islamist group took over in mid-August. Afghanistan is among the countries with the most unexploded land mines and mortars, according to the AP.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.