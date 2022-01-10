9 Children Killed in Explosion Near School in Eastern Afghanistan
At least nine children were killed and four injured in an explosion in eastern Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan. The explosion on Monday in the Lalopar district of the Nagarhar province came when a food cart hit an unexploded mortar shell, The Associated Press reported citing the office of a Taliban-appointed governor. The victims were students of a local elementary school, and the explosion was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade brought by a student for sale in front of the school, The United News of India reported. The report cited the Khaama Press, an online news service for Afghanistan, which quoted Hakmakhan, a local influencer. The province is the headquarters of the Islamic State group, which has staged several attacks against the Taliban since the Islamist group took over in mid-August. Afghanistan is among the countries with the most unexploded land mines and mortars, according to the AP.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions: