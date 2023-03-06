9 Police Officers Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack in Southwestern Pakistan

Nine police officers were killed in Pakistan when a suicide bomber attacked a truck in the southwestern province of Baluchistan, AFP reported. Some 16 officers were injured. The police were returning home from a week-long cattle show in the province’s Sibi Mela, where they had been providing security. The blast, detonated by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle, overturned the truck. At least three of the injured officers remain in critical condition. Monday morning’s attack is the third major attack against Pakistani security personnel in as many months. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.