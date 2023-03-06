Donate
Light Theme
Log In
9 Police Officers Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack in Southwestern Pakistan
Security officials examine the site of a suicide attack on a police truck near Dhadar in Balochistan province in Pakistan on March 6, 2023 that killed nine police officers and wounded 16 others. (Mohammad Aslam/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
suicide attacks

9 Police Officers Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack in Southwestern Pakistan

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2023

Nine police officers were killed in Pakistan when a suicide bomber attacked a truck in the southwestern province of Baluchistan, AFP reported. Some 16 officers were injured. The police were returning home from a week-long cattle show in the province’s Sibi Mela, where they had been providing security. The blast, detonated by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle, overturned the truck. At least three of the injured officers remain in critical condition. Monday morning’s attack is the third major attack against Pakistani security personnel in as many months. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.