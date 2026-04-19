A 19-Year-Old Peshmerga’s Final Ordeal Shakes Iraqi Kurdistan

Omid Habibinia’s report tells a brutal story through the death of one teenager: 19-year-old Ghazal Molan, the youngest known female Kurdish peshmerga in her circle, who was wounded in an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone strike in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and then, according to fellow activists and comrades, denied timely medical treatment that might have saved her. Read the full article, and watch the video report, because this is one of those stories in which the details do the heavy lifting.

Ghazal had fled Iran at 18 and joined the Komala Zahmtkeshan Party of Iranian Kurdistan, one of several Kurdish opposition groups resisting the Islamic Republic. She was critically wounded in Surdash, in a strike on a residential compound housing families of party members. From there, the story only gets darker. One hospital lacked the resources to treat her. Another, according to those who accompanied her, refused to admit her out of fear of the consequences of treating a Kurdish peshmerga opposed to Tehran. By the time she reached another medical center, it was too late. She died at 19.

The indignities did not stop with her death. The article reports that morgue staff also refused to accept her body because she was a leftist peshmerga, forcing her companions to prepare her body themselves. Then, as family and comrades prepared to bury her, another missile strike hit the peshmerga cemetery, disrupting the funeral and forcing a smaller burial elsewhere in Sulaymaniyah.

Habibinia broadens the focus from one death to a wider campaign. Kurdish activists, Komala officials, and Ghazal’s comrades describe a years-long pattern of repression, missile and drone attacks, and fear in Iranian Kurdistan and across the border in Iraq. The piece says nearly 650 drone and missile strikes have hit Kurdish opposition bases and residential areas in the Kurdistan Region since the war began, killing and wounding dozens. It also ties Ghazal’s story to the unfinished energy of the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising and to Kurdish hopes that resistance in Kurdistan could again become part of a larger national challenge to the regime. Read Omid Habibinia’s full piece, and watch the video report, for a fuller sense of the human cost behind the headlines.