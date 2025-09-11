‘A Bellicose Symphony’: Analysts Hear Alarms in al-Qaida’s Return, 24 Years After 9/11

On the 24th anniversary of 9/11, Arshad Mehmood takes readers back to the fault lines of Afghanistan and asks a blunt question: Are we watching al-Qaida rebuild itself into a daily danger for the US? His reporting threads expert voices and fresh claims into a brisk narrative—al-Qaida training camps “in more than a dozen Afghan provinces,” alleged safe houses for Saif al-Adel, and the startling contention that Hamza bin Laden is alive and helping steer a revival—while stressing what remains contested and what cannot be independently verified. Analyst Alex Mishra calls today’s landscape the “most dangerous terror threat conglomerate in decades,” pointing to reported drone training in Kunduz and Taliban-aligned workshops producing suicide drones modeled on US Reapers and Iran’s Shahed-136. Fellow expert Adrian Calamel cautions that history doesn’t repeat but “does rhyme,” warning that politicized intelligence left Washington guessing about a Taliban–al-Qaida partnership that never really ended and could use Islamic State-Khorasan as cover.

Field veteran Azim Shinwari sketches a quieter rebuild: commanders embedded with Taliban and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan networks, about 5,000 members in the region, and a leadership lattice stretching across Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Political scholar Dr. Ejaz Hussain adds a dose of pragmatism: the Taliban is a network, not a coherent government; rival factions shape choices; and countering transnational groups will require the US and Pakistan to move in tandem despite deep mistrust.

You’ll come away with a clear sense of what’s alleged, what’s confirmed, and what’s guesswork—and why vigilance still matters a generation after 9/11. For a clear view on what’s confirmed, what’s contested, and what to watch next, read Arshad Mehmood’s full report.