A Café, A Bullet-Riddled Door, and a Nation’s Crisis of Law and Trust

Giorgia Valente begins with a small business in Nazareth’s Old City and a large question Israel has struggled to answer: Who is protecting Arab citizens from organized crime? Amani Tatour, who once ran Amani Café and Café Mohn in Berlin, built her Nazareth café into a youth hub—until violence pushed her out. After 13 bullets hit her door in February 2025, she said, “Until today, I don’t know why. No one called. No one asked for protection. I was left completely alone with my questions.”

The story widens quickly. On January 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Negev with Defense Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and called the region “out of control,” promising to “rein it in.” Briefed near Revivim above Bir Hadaj, Netanyahu said “the criminal threat and the security threat blend into one,” pointing to “tens of thousands of weapons,” drone trafficking, and smuggling.

The numbers match the rhetoric: Arab society ended 2025 with 252 homicide victims, and the first week of 2026 brought at least seven more killings, including a father and son shot in Nazareth and three men killed in Shefa-Amr.

Tatour’s account shows what those statistics look like on the ground—police, she said, “had no clue,” never reviewed nearby cameras, and questioned passersby instead, leaving her “in the spotlight.” After her mother was struck with a stick inside the café, Tatour shut down, saying she could not risk staff and family.

Advocate Rawyah Handaqlu describes a parallel authority: “Criminal organizations replaced the government.” Read Valente’s full report for the human cost, the policy debate, and why fear has become the loudest voice.