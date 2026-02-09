A Coworking Space, a War-Sized Trauma Load, and a New Tech Pitch

Maayan Hoffman reports from northern Israel on an unusual convergence: more than a dozen mental health technology companies gathering at the new HuBayta by OpenValley coworking space to meet the clinicians, psychologists, and resilience workers serving communities returning home after prolonged upheaval. The WellTech North event brought together health organizations, local authority leaders, nonprofits, and potential funders, all focused on using technology to ease trauma, reduce system strain, and expand access to care.

Yarden Abarbanel of Teva Support the Soul put it plainly: people are returning—soldiers, reservists, evacuated families—but the mental health system has a gap, and technology might help narrow it. The choice of venue was part of the message. HuBayta is meant to signal that the North is open for rebuilding, and organizers want companies to consider hiring locally or planting a small hub outside the country’s tech center.

The reporting moves from networking tables to the lived reality in Metula, where damage, evacuation, and dispersion frayed daily community ties. Yoram Schleyer, preparing a new mental health treatment center expected to open in the coming months, says the plan is to bake technology into care from day one.

Then comes Brainzy, founded after Oct. 7 by former paratrooper Omer Hadar: a neurofeedback system that turns brainwave data into simple games people can use at home, alone or with a therapist—built for PTSD symptoms, anxiety, and sleep problems. With the State Comptroller estimating up to one-third of Israelis experiencing PTSD or similar symptoms, Hoffman’s full piece is worth reading for the details, the voices, and the stakes.