A Medieval Poet’s Praise of Saladin May Hold a Record of an Exploding Star

An ornate Arabic poem composed in Cairo for Sultan Saladin between December 1181 and May 1182 may preserve a previously overlooked account of a rare supernova, offering astronomers new evidence about an explosion witnessed nearly 850 years ago.

Researchers examining the work of Egyptian poet Ibn Sanā’ al-Mulk concluded that his celestial imagery probably referred to the event now known as Supernova 1181. Their study, published in 2025 and recently drawing renewed attention, adds an Arabic source to observations previously known mainly from China and Japan.

The poem describes a bright new star near an Arabic constellation called the Henna-Dyed Hand, corresponding to the familiar W-shaped constellation Cassiopeia. That location matches East Asian descriptions of the 1181 object. The Arabic term used in the poem, “najm,” also points to a stationary star rather than a comet moving across the sky.

Dating the verse required some historical detective work. The poem praises both Saladin and his brother, who were together in Egypt during the winter of 1181-1182. It also refers to Saladin’s response to a Crusader threat against Mecca in December 1181. Saladin left Egypt in May 1182, giving researchers a narrow window for its composition.

Chinese and Japanese observers recorded a “guest star” that remained visible for roughly six months. Modern astronomers have linked the explosion to Pa 30, an unusual nebula surrounding an extremely hot stellar remnant. Evidence suggests the object may have resulted from the merger of two white dwarf stars, producing a comparatively faint Type Iax supernova.

The poem cannot answer every question about the explosion, but it offers independent clues about its date, location, and brightness. It also shows how scientific evidence can survive in unlikely places—not in an astronomical catalog, but tucked inside courtly praise designed to flatter one of the medieval Middle East’s most celebrated rulers.