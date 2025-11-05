A Muslim Socialist in the Capital of Capitalism: A Political Earthquake in the City That Built American Jewry

On Tuesday in New York City, Zohran Mamdani—a 34-year-old Queens assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist—won the mayoralty by defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa after running hard on affordability and service delivery. As the reporter on this story, I trace how rent freezes, fare-free buses, and universal child care turned a primary upset into a general-election victory, with 50.4% to Cuomo’s 41.6% and Sliwa’s 7.1% when 91% of votes were counted.

Mamdani’s coalition blended younger renters, union households, and immigrant small-business owners, following years of tenant activism and multilingual outreach. His win is also a cultural first for a city with a large Muslim population, arriving as New York debates public safety, identity, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He condemned “the appalling rise in antisemitic violence,” while his criticism of Israel’s government energized progressives and drew heavy opposition spending from pro-Israel groups. National Democrats cheered the scale of participation; Republicans warned of business flight. President Donald Trump and GOP leaders slammed the agenda, pointing to taxes, policing, and growth.

Early precinct patterns suggest a remapped Democratic coalition—big margins in parts of Brooklyn and northern Manhattan, solid showings in working-class areas of the Bronx and Queens, and roughly 15–20% of the Jewish vote in younger, more progressive precincts. The governing test starts now: a rent freeze via the Rent Guidelines Board, the price tag for “fast and free” buses, and child-care expansion will collide with budget math, union talks, and Albany politics. On policing, expect fights over shifting some nonviolent calls to mental-health teams while demonstrating that the new approach can keep New Yorkers safe.

For the full picture—from the money war to what the first 100 days might bring—read the complete piece.