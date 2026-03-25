A Near Miss in Jerusalem Carries Global Consequences

In a gripping report, Maayan Hoffman examines a nightmare scenario that has moved from distant theory to unnerving possibility: What happens if an Iranian missile, or even falling debris from one, strikes the Temple Mount in Jerusalem? After recent impacts near the Old City—including a crater in the Jewish Quarter and shrapnel near Sultan’s Pool—the question no longer feels abstract.

Hoffman walks readers through why this hilltop compound is no ordinary patch of sacred real estate. For Jews, it is the site of the First and Second Temples. For Muslims, it is home to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock. For Christians, it forms part of Jerusalem’s sacred landscape and is linked to Jesus’ life and teaching. In short, it is one of the few places on earth where religion, politics, history, and rumor all live on top of each other.

The article explores whether Tehran is deliberately targeting the area or whether the danger reflects degraded missile accuracy, wide debris fields, and the chaos of war. Either way, the implications are enormous. Hoffman notes that Iran’s Shiite leadership also sees Jerusalem as a potent ideological symbol, one tied to the Islamic Republic’s anti-Israel identity and revolutionary message.

The piece then turns to what might follow a direct hit: not just physical destruction, but a storm of blame, conspiracy theories, and political fallout. Pro-Israel commentator Hillel Fuld warns that “everyone would blame the Jews and conspiracy theories would fly,” while Rabbi Tuly Weisz suggests Iran might even try to frame such a strike as religiously justified. Social media responses cited in the article reflect fears that facts would quickly be buried under propaganda.

Hoffman also traces the long life of Temple Mount conspiracy theories, from the era of Hajj Amin al-Husseini to modern claims amplified by Tucker Carlson and others. At the same time, she carefully distinguishes between fringe Jewish groups that dream of rebuilding the Temple and the official Israeli position, which remains committed to the status quo.

By the end, Maayan Hoffman leaves readers with a stark conclusion: A strike on the Temple Mount would not stay a local military incident for long. It could become a religious and geopolitical firestorm. Read the full article—it is a vivid look at how one missile could shake far more than Jerusalem.