Felice Friedson
Founder, President
A New Year
Mideast Daily News
Rosh Hashana

A New Year

Michael Friedson
09/06/2021

At sundown on Monday, the Jewish world will usher in its new year with the holiday of Rosh Hashanah. Mention of the festival evokes a reflexive response of repentance and taking responsibility for one’s sins as the process of judgment that ends with the Day of Atonement begins. For a second topsy-turvy year, the COVID-19 pandemic has chilled the holiday’s warm spirit and impeded family traditions. But people are fighting back. If it means hearing the shofar blown in the street rather than in a synagogue or standing in long lines to be tested in order to share holiday meals with the extended family, so be it.

The Media Line has worked diligently to stay the course and continue, uninterrupted, to provide complete, honest and reliable reporting from the Middle East. And it has not been easy. From the Abraham Accords a year ago through the tumultuous and chaotic “end” to the Afghanistan war, reporting with the numerous handicaps placed upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic have made our task monumental. We’re up to that task but we need your help.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

