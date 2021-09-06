A New Year

At sundown on Monday, the Jewish world will usher in its new year with the holiday of Rosh Hashanah. Mention of the festival evokes a reflexive response of repentance and taking responsibility for one’s sins as the process of judgment that ends with the Day of Atonement begins. For a second topsy-turvy year, the COVID-19 pandemic has chilled the holiday’s warm spirit and impeded family traditions. But people are fighting back. If it means hearing the shofar blown in the street rather than in a synagogue or standing in long lines to be tested in order to share holiday meals with the extended family, so be it.

