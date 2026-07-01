A Protestant Scholar Calls on Rome To Speak Clearly About Israel

Rev. Dr. Petra Heldt makes a pointed Protestant case for why Catholic teaching on the modern State of Israel can no longer afford soft edges, careful evasions, or holy fog. Her argument begins with an open letter by Fr. Dr. Antoine Lévy and Prof. André Villeneuve urging Pope Leo XIV to state clearly whether Catholics may see Israel’s existence as theologically meaningful, not merely politically real.

Heldt writes from a Jerusalem-based Protestant academic perspective, and that angle matters. Protestant traditions, especially those shaped by covenant theology or dispensational thought, have long treated Jewish sovereignty in the ancestral homeland as a serious biblical question. For many Protestants, the enduring election of Israel and the irrevocable promises described in Romans are not museum pieces. They remain part of living theology.

The opinion piece argues that Catholic silence has consequences. Heldt says ambiguity can be exploited by antisemitic voices that dress hostility toward Israel in theological language. That warning is not abstract. Christian history, Catholic and Protestant alike, contains enough failure toward the Jewish people to make “wait and see” sound less like prudence and more like negligence.

Heldt gives special weight to Vatican II and Nostra Aetate, which transformed Catholic-Jewish relations but did not answer the question of the theological meaning of Israel’s national restoration. She does not call for the Catholic Church to endorse any Israeli government or political program. Rather, she calls for moral clarity and theological coherence: a statement affirming the legitimacy of Israel’s existence and the Jewish people’s enduring covenantal identity.

The piece also invokes the silence of Pope Pius XII during the Holocaust as a sobering warning about the cost of ecclesial hesitation when Jews face danger. In Heldt’s view, Christian silence in such moments is never neutral.

Heldt is not offering a narrow denominational quarrel. She is pressing a larger Christian question: whether the church can speak about Israel, Jewish covenant, and antisemitism with enough precision to deny bigotry the comfort of ambiguity.