A Psychedelic Pivot: Israel Tests MDMA in Group Sessions To Tackle PTSD

Maayan Hoffman reports that Israel’s post-Oct. 7 mental health crunch is colliding with a hard reality: there aren’t enough clinicians to meet soaring demand. A new study launching with Sheba Medical Center aims to test an unusual workaround—MDMA-assisted psychotherapy delivered in groups—designed to treat more people without sacrificing results.

MDMA, short for methylenedioxymethamphetamine, is a lab-made psychedelic now being studied for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in several countries. What makes the Israeli trial different is the format: a postwar, group-therapy-only model that researchers say is the first of its kind worldwide. Venture capitalist Eyal Gura and Dr. Keren Tzarfaty of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies in Israel (MAPS Israel) say the idea emerged from a basic staffing problem. Standard protocols often utilize two therapists for one patient; this study plans to use two therapists for eight participants—four times the throughput, if it works.

Participants are expected to include people with war-related PTSD who share similar experiences, such as Israel Defense Forces veterans, residents of communities near Gaza, and possibly survivors of the Nova music festival attack. The trial is expected to begin by the end of the year, starting with 20 participants and expanding to 168, which organizers say would make it Israel’s largest psychedelic clinical trial to date.

Regulation remains the gatekeeper: In Israel, MDMA is currently available only through Health Ministry–approved trials, and only 60 to 100 people have taken part so far. Australia approved MDMA prescribing for treatment-resistant PTSD in July 2023, while the US Food and Drug Administration requested more research after a 2024 advisory committee vote against approval.

With State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman estimating roughly 3 million Israeli adults have experienced anxiety, depression, or PTSD symptoms since Oct. 7 and the war, Hoffman’s full article lays out why supporters call this a national urgency—and why skeptics want tighter guardrails.