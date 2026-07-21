A River of Sewage Runs From Hebron Toward the Negev

The smell arrives first. Then comes the pale, thick water winding through the dry hills south of Hebron, carrying sewage and industrial waste toward Israeli communities and the Negev.

In a vivid report, Gabriel Colodro follows this polluted stream for roughly 43 kilometers (27 miles), from Palestinian-administered areas around Hebron through Area C, across the Green Line and toward the Beersheba Stream system. The accompanying video brings viewers close to a crisis that maps and statistics cannot fully convey.

Untreated domestic sewage is only part of the danger. Hebron’s large stone-processing industry produces wastewater filled with fine mineral particles that settle inside pipes, pumps and treatment basins. Green Now’s 2024 Cross-Border Pollution report also identifies chromium from the city’s tanning industry among the contaminants entering the stream.

Har Hebron Regional Council head Eliram Azulay blames the Palestinian Authority for failing to contain wastewater at its source. “You can make kayaks in this sewage,” he says after touring the stream. Yet the story also examines Israel’s responsibilities. Regavim and Green Now have petitioned the High Court of Justice to compel enforcement against stone factories they allege are operating without permits or expanding into Area C, where Israel has authority.

The dispute reaches far beyond foul air and damaged land. Environmental groups warn that sewage and industrial contaminants could seep through the region’s limestone terrain into the Mountain Aquifer, a crucial water source for Israelis and Palestinians.

No side emerges with clean hands or an easy answer. Palestinian environmental agencies face inadequate budgets, weak enforcement capacity and Israeli planning restrictions. Israeli authorities have been criticized for fragmented oversight and the absence of a unified policy. The Joint Water Committee established under the Oslo Accords has been largely paralyzed since 2012.

Residents, meanwhile, measure the failure in simpler terms: the odor outside their homes and open spaces they can no longer enjoy.

Colodro’s full article traces how shared responsibility, failed infrastructure and competing jurisdictions have allowed the crisis to fester. Watch the video report as well: The sight and sound of the stream reveal why this slow-moving environmental disaster can no longer be treated as someone else’s problem.