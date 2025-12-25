Donate
A Season of Light, Truth, and Responsibility: Support Independent Journalism This Christmas

Steven Ganot
12/25/2025

Merry Christmas to our Christian readers—and warm holiday wishes to everyone in our global community.

Christmas is a season rooted in light, reflection, and the belief that truth matters, even when the world feels fractured. Those values are not exclusive to one faith or tradition. They are universal—and they sit at the heart of The Media Line’s mission every day of the year.

In a region too often defined by slogans, distortion, and noise, The Media Line exists to do something both simple and demanding: report accurately, fairly, and independently on the Middle East. We give voice to facts over propaganda, context over outrage, and understanding over easy narratives. That work is never abstract. It shapes how policymakers decide, how communities understand one another, and how history is written in real time.

This year has reminded us how urgently that work is needed. Wars, humanitarian crises, and political upheaval have collided with misinformation and ideological echo chambers. In moments like these, responsible journalism is not a luxury—it is a public service.

If you value clear-eyed reporting, diverse perspectives, and journalism that treats readers as adults, we invite you to support The Media Line this Christmas. Your contribution helps fund on-the-ground reporting, in-depth analysis, and the training of the next generation of journalists committed to integrity rather than activism.

Christmas is about generosity, hope, and choosing light over darkness. Supporting independent journalism is one meaningful way to live those values—no matter your faith, or none at all.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for standing with us.

