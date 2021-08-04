Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A Year After Devastating Port Blast, Lebanon Gets Help, Criticism from French President
French President Emanuel Macron comforts a Lebanese girl on Aug. 6, 2020 during a solidarity visit to Beirut. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

A Year After Devastating Port Blast, Lebanon Gets Help, Criticism from French President

Steven Ganot
08/04/2021

A national day of mourning was declared in Lebanon to mark the passing of a year since a massive explosion rocked the port of Beirut, killing at least 214 people, injuring thousands, and destroying thousands of homes and businesses across entire blocks of the country’s capital city. The blast, which was heard as far away as the island of Cyprus, 200 kilometers to Lebanon’s west, occurred after a fire broke out, igniting hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored at the port. In the aftermath of the explosion, the country, already struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, sank even deeper into the economic and political crises in which it has been mired for years. France and the United Nations hosted an international online conference Wednesday, with the aim of raising at least $350 million in humanitarian aid to the country. French President Emmanuel Macron opened the conference with sharp criticism for Beirut’s political elite, saying, “Lebanese leaders seem to bet on a stalling strategy, which I regret and I think is a historic and moral failure.” The French president pledged that his government would give 100 million euros ($118.6 million) to help the Lebanese people, but said, “There will be no blank check for the Lebanese political system. Because it is they who, since the start of the crisis but also before that, are failing.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.