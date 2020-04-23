Abbas: West Bank Annexations by Israel Would Spell End of Oslo Accords

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to rip up all past agreements with Israel if its prospective government moves forward with plans to annex portions of the West Bank in accordance with the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan. The comments were the first by Abbas since right-wing Likud Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White party, on Monday clinched a deal to form a so-called unity government. The coalition agreement includes a stipulation that Netanyahu “will be able to bring the [arrangement] reached with the US on the application of [Israeli] sovereignty [in the West Bank]… for the approval of the cabinet and/or the Knesset [parliament] starting July 1, 2020.” In a televised address, Abbas insisted that “nobody should be under the illusion that they can exploit the current global attention paid to the coronavirus pandemic to encroach upon our national rights.” His comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday reiterated that it was Israel’s decision alone whether to move forward with annexing up to 30% of the West Bank. A six-member committee of top-ranking Israeli and American officials are currently mapping out regions that would be incorporated into Israel with Washington’s backing.