Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Abducted Turkish Seamen Released by Pirates
The Liberian-flagged HS Mozart in a photo taken in Jjuly 2011. (XEON/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
kidnapped
sailors
Turkey
pirates

Abducted Turkish Seamen Released by Pirates

Uri Cohen
02/15/2021

The fifteen Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates last month in the Gulf of Guinea returned home on Sunday after three weeks in captivity, greeted by Ankara’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and their families. The container ship’s captain revealed that the hijacked crew was held for ransom in a forest in Gabon, watched over by armed buccaneers, after a well-orchestrated assault in which the bandits disabled the boat’s electronic systems and shot one of the crew members dead. Turkey did not reveal whether a ransom was paid for the men’s release. According to the International Maritime Bureau, west Africa’s Gulf of Guinea – off the coasts of Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Gabon and Cameroon – is the most pirate-infested sea in the world, with 130 sailors kidnapped just last year in 22 separate incidents. Only five sailors were kidnapped in the rest of the world during that time.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.