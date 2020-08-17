Donate
Hassan Rouhani (Tasnim News Agency/Wikimedia Commons)
Abraham Accord Widens Rift between Iran, UAE

Uri Cohen
08/17/2020

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to file a formal complaint in response to a vitriolic speech delivered the day before by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. In his televised address to the nation, the Iranian leader harshly condemned the Abraham Accord, signed the previous Thursday by the UAE and Israel in which the two countries agreed to normalize their diplomatic relations. According to Rouhani, the UAE committed a “huge mistake” and a “treacherous act” toward the Arab world by signing the pact with the Jewish state. The UAE’s response was swift. Aside from reprimanding the top Iranian diplomat in the country, it released a statement warning Tehran that it was compromising the Persian Gulf’s “security and stability” with its “unacceptable and inflammatory” rhetoric. On Monday, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs explained that his government’s decision to make public its relations with Israel was not meant to slight Iran or threaten its security in any way.

