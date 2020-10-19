Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Abraham Accords Come Further into Being on Israeli Gulf Trip
Left to right: Meir Ben-Shabbat, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Israeli Foreign Minister Director-General Alon Ushpiz show the agreement they signed Sunday evening in Manama. (Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem)
Mideast Daily News
Bahrain
Israel
United States
Manama
agreement
Middle East

Abraham Accords Come Further into Being on Israeli Gulf Trip

Uri Cohen
10/19/2020

Israel and Bahrain on Sunday cemented their newfound friendship, signing a joint communique in Bahrain’s capital of Manama and officially normalizing diplomatic relations. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the hosting foreign minister, called the summit “an historic event,” while Meir Ben-Shabbat, Israel’s National Security Council chief and head of the delegation, described it as a “promising beginning.” Throughout the day, government officials from both countries met for roundtable discussions and signed several cooperation pacts and MOUs ranging joint tourism initiatives, communication contracts and technology projects. The Israeli team was accompanied on the trip from Tel Aviv by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz. The American group on Monday moved on to the neighboring United Arab Emirates, which was the first Gulf state to normalize ties with Israel. On Tuesday, Mnuchin and Berkowitz will return to Israel along with UAE representatives, marking another historic first.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.