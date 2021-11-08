Abu Dhabi Decree Allows Civil Marriage, Divorce, Opening the Emirate Further to Foreigners

A new decree issued in Abu Dhabi will allow non-Muslims to get married and divorce in the Emirate, something that has previously been impossible since personal status in the United Arab Emirates is determined based on Islamic Sharia law. Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan issued a decree on Sunday that will allow for civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance, Reuters reported citing state news agency WAM. The new decree is seen as a way to open the Emirate up to foreigners. Other Gulf States also determine personal status based on Islamic law. A new court will be set up in Abu Dhabi to handle non-Muslim family matters, according to the report. The court will operate in both English and Arabic. Last year, the United Arab Emirates decriminalized premarital sexual relations and alcohol consumption.