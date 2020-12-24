This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Accusers Mount in Facebook’s Case Against Israeli Spy Company
Mideast Daily News
spying
NSO Group
lawsuit

Accusers Mount in Facebook’s Case Against Israeli Spy Company

Uri Cohen
12/24/2020

A group of human rights groups on Wednesday signed on to Facebook’s landmark lawsuit against an Israeli spyware company, accused of manipulating a messaging app to hack into cellphones of activists and dissidents around the world. Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists and other rights organizations filed an amicus brief, supporting the tech giant’s year-long battle playing out in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. They follow companies such as Microsoft, Google and Dell, who on Monday made a similar move, warning the court that the NSO spyware group, based in Israel and started by former Israeli intelligence officers, poses a threat to the safety of internet users. NSO has in recent years come under fire for selling hacking software to undemocratic regimes in Africa, South America and the Middle East. It is accused of subverting Facebook’s popular WhatsApp messaging platform to enable surveillance agencies to track and jail protest leaders and activists.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.