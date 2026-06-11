Acid Attack on Doctor Exposes Pakistan’s Workplace Security Failures

A 29-year-old doctor attacked with acid while working inside a government hospital in Quetta has become the face of a larger Pakistani failure: women can earn degrees, enter public service, and wear the white coat, yet still find themselves dangerously exposed in the workplace.

In his report for The Media Line, Arshad Mehmood tells the story of Dr. Mahnoor Nasir, who was injured Saturday, June 5, at Civil Hospital when a hospital employee allegedly threw acid on her in a ward and fled. Nasir was first treated in Quetta, then flown to Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi for specialized care. Hospital sources said she suffered burns to about 13% of her body, including her face, abdomen, thighs, and both hands. Her eyes were affected, though her eyesight was reported to be intact.

The attack also injured medical technician Abdul Razzaq Khilji, who used his jacket to shield Nasir and suffered burns himself. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Khilji would receive a civil award and that the government would cover his medical expenses.

The alleged attacker, identified by police as Humayun Shah, a lift operator at the hospital, was later killed during a police manhunt. That development has not closed the case; it has widened it. How did acid enter a government hospital? What was the motive? Were there institutional failures? And did the suspect’s death prevent investigators from uncovering a broader trail?

Doctors’ groups and women’s rights advocates have responded with anger. The Balochistan Young Doctors Association announced a boycott of nonemergency government hospital services, while UN Women Pakistan condemned the attack as a severe form of gender-based violence. Activists told The Media Line that Pakistan’s laws, including a 2011 statute allowing sentences from 14 years to life imprisonment for acid attacks, have not stopped corrosive chemicals from remaining easily available in informal markets.

Mehmood’s full article does more than recount a horrifying assault. It shows how one attack on one doctor has exposed a chain of failures—hospital security, chemical regulation, law enforcement practice, and the state’s uneven protection of working women.