Activist’s Death in Palestinian Authority Custody Haunts Abbas as Polls Nosedive
Mideast Daily News
Poll
Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian Authority
Palestinian elections

Michael Friedson
09/22/2021

A new Palestinian poll shows that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ nosedive continues unabated. According to the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, the results are the worst-ever for the president, who was elected 16 years ago but has not faced another election since. Some 78% of respondents want Abbas to resign with only 19% wanting him to remain in office. The new element the latest poll speaks to is the role that the death of activist Nizar Banat is playing in Abbas’ political demise. A firm majority (68%) of Palestinians believe he was killed while in PA custody on the orders of Abbas or his security echelon. The other dark cloud on the horizon is the strength of Hamas terrorists at the polls. The PCPSR survey indicates that the terrorist organization would attract 45% of the vote against Fatah/Abbas’ showing of 19%.

