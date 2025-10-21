Aden Plunges Into Total Blackout as Fuel Runs Out, Utility Says

Aden’s state power company said Monday it shut down the last turbines after fuel stocks ran dry, pushing the southern Yemeni port city into a full blackout. The General Electricity Corporation in Aden reported that the generation “reached zero megawatts at 1 p.m. local time (1000 GMT),” adding that the city had already gone 24 hours without electricity. The utility said every diesel- and fuel-fired station is offline and urged authorities to “shoulder their national and humanitarian responsibilities and act urgently to secure fuel supplies to end the crisis.”

Before the collapse, output hovered near 53 megawatts—just a sliver of the city’s estimated demand, which the company says can exceed 620 megawatts. Hospitals, water pumping, telecom links, and refrigeration are expected to strain under prolonged outages, compounding hardship in a city already battered by years of conflict.

Since 2015, Aden has served as the temporary seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government after it relocated from Sanaa when the Houthis seized the capital. The war fractured the national grid, damaged power plants and transmission lines, and left fuel imports vulnerable to blockades, currency swings, and security checks at ports. Although UN-backed truces periodically eased front-line fighting, Yemen still faces what the United Nations calls one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with basic services—power chief among them—chronically under-resourced.

The utility did not specify when fuel deliveries might resume. Any restart will depend on securing shipments, financing, and safe passage through contested supply routes. For now, Aden’s lights are out, and essential services are racing to conserve limited generator capacity as temperatures climb and demand for cooling spikes.