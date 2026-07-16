ADL and JCPA Clash Over Strategy After Teachers Union Antisemitism Dispute

Two leading US Jewish advocacy organizations have broken into a rare public dispute over how to confront antisemitism inside the National Education Association, with one favoring sustained collaboration and the other warning that the country’s largest teachers union has not done enough to protect Jewish educators.

The disagreement emerged after the NEA’s July 3-6 Representative Assembly in Denver, where new security measures, conduct rules, electronic voting and streamlined complaint procedures were introduced following reports of harassment and intimidation at the union’s 2025 convention. The Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA) helped negotiate the changes with union leaders and the NEA’s Jewish Affairs Caucus.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) accused the JCPA of reaching an agreement without including all incoming caucus leaders and delegates. “NEA’s inconsistent enforcement of its own protections has sent an unmistakable message: Jewish educators are not a priority. That must change now,” the ADL said.

JCPA Chief Executive Officer Amy Spitalnick rejected the criticism, arguing that engagement produced concrete improvements. “When you can’t criticize substance, you find reasons to criticize process,” she said. Spitalnick said Jewish safety depends on preserving democratic institutions, including public schools and labor unions, rather than treating them as irredeemable adversaries.

The divide reflects two competing models of Jewish advocacy. The ADL has increasingly used public pressure, institutional ratings, and direct confrontation. The JCPA favors coalition-building and cooperation, even with institutions facing serious allegations of antisemitism.

The fight dates to the NEA’s 2025 assembly, when delegates approved a proposal barring the union from using ADL educational material. The NEA board later rejected the measure after nearly 400 Jewish organizations objected. Jewish delegates also reported being shouted down and surrounded during the proceedings.

This year’s convention was calmer, and several Jewish organizations said the changes offered “reason for optimism.” Yet the quarrel revealed that even when Jewish groups agree on the danger, they may sharply disagree over the remedy: Work inside troubled institutions—or confront them from the outside.