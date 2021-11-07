Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghan Baby Handed by Family To US Soldier During Kabul Evacuation Remains Missing
Afghans trying to leave the coutnry gather near a gate of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 22, 2021. (Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua via Getty)
Mideast Daily News
Kabul
Evacuation

Afghan Baby Handed by Family To US Soldier During Kabul Evacuation Remains Missing

Marcy Oster
11/07/2021

An Afghan baby handed to a US soldier on Aug. 19 outside the gates of the airport in Kabul as citizens frantically tried to leave the country ahead of the Taliban takeover remains missing, Reuters is reporting. The parents of two-month-old Sohail handed him to a soldier on the other side of the airport’s fence after the soldier asked them if they needed help, in order to save the baby from getting crushed. They expected to be reunited with him once they were able to enter the gates of the airport. Several babies were handed off by their parents to soldiers inside the grounds of the airport during the crush of people trying to leave in late August, with video of at least one such incident going viral on social media. This is the first report of a baby that was not returned to his family, however. The family, which has four other children, is now at Fort Bliss in Texas with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled somewhere in the United States. An Afghan refugee support group has been circulating baby Sohail’s photo in the hopes that someone will recognize him, according to the report. A US State Department spokesperson told Reuters government is working with international partners in order to locate the child, including issuing an international Amber Alert. The baby’s father, Mirza Ali Ahmadi, said he worked as a security guard at the US embassy for 10 years.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.