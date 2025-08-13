Afghan Embassy in DC Becomes Latest Flashpoint in US-Taliban Relations

In a move that could reshape Afghanistan’s place on the world stage, the Taliban has called on the US to hand over control of the Afghan Embassy in Washington. Reporting from Islamabad, Arshad Mehmood lays out how Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid framed the demand as part of Kabul’s push for formal recognition. Mujahid claimed regular contact with US officials and pointed to recent prisoner exchanges as proof that dialogue is possible — if Washington is willing to take the leap.

The embassy has sat in diplomatic limbo since the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government collapsed in August 2021. For the Taliban, gaining control of the building would symbolize legitimacy and unlock direct channels with Washington. But for many analysts, that’s exactly the problem.

Security expert Adrian Calamel told The Media Line that an embassy in DC could double as “an al-Qaida and Taliban command center” within miles of the Pentagon. He dismissed the idea of the Taliban as a credible counterterrorism partner, warning it would reward serial abusers of women’s rights. Dr. Abdul Naim Asas, meanwhile, acknowledged potential security benefits but cautioned that any handover without enforceable benchmarks would amount to recognition “without reciprocity.”

Others, like National Resistance Front official Ali Maisam Nazary, warned that empowering the Taliban will embolden terrorists across the region. Yet Kabul-based analyst Najeeb Ullah Zadran sees opportunity, arguing that controlled recognition could spur investment, ease sanctions, and give Afghanistan “one voice” in global forums.

Mehmood’s report captures a high-stakes debate balancing diplomacy, human rights, and regional security—a story with no easy answers. Readers who want the full picture, including the competing strategies and warnings from experts, should read his full piece at The Media Line.