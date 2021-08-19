Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Says He Plans to Return, Didn’t Leave With Lots of Money
Deposed Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in a video message posted on Facebook on August 18, 2021. (Screenshot)
Mideast Daily News
Ashraf Ghani
Afghanistan
Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Says He Plans to Return, Didn’t Leave With Lots of Money

Marcy Oster
08/19/2021

Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani posted a recorded video message on his Facebook page, saying he planned to return to his homeland and denying that he took large sums of money with him when he left on Sunday. The video, posted late on Wednesday, is the first sign of life from Ghani since he fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the capital, Kabul, and the country, and was welcomed by the United Arab Emirates. Ghani said he supported the talks underway between the Taliban and former Afghan officials to form a new government and that he was “in talks” to return home. He said he did not leave the country with suitcases full of cash, as had been alleged by some. “Do not believe whoever tells you that your president sold you out and fled for his own advantage and to save his own life,” he said. “These accusations are baseless.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.