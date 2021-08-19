Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Says He Plans to Return, Didn’t Leave With Lots of Money

Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani posted a recorded video message on his Facebook page, saying he planned to return to his homeland and denying that he took large sums of money with him when he left on Sunday. The video, posted late on Wednesday, is the first sign of life from Ghani since he fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the capital, Kabul, and the country, and was welcomed by the United Arab Emirates. Ghani said he supported the talks underway between the Taliban and former Afghan officials to form a new government and that he was “in talks” to return home. He said he did not leave the country with suitcases full of cash, as had been alleged by some. “Do not believe whoever tells you that your president sold you out and fled for his own advantage and to save his own life,” he said. “These accusations are baseless.”