Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghan Women March in Kabul To Protest Their ‘Horrific Condition’
Women hold placards during a protest calling for their rights to be recognized, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Nov. 24, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
women
Protest

Afghan Women March in Kabul To Protest Their ‘Horrific Condition’

The Media Line Staff
11/24/2022

More than a dozen Afghan women protested briefly near Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque in Kabul on Thursday, calling for their rights to be recognized on the eve of the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Afghan women have been squeezed out of public life since the Taliban’s return to power in August last year but small groups have staged flash protests that are usually quickly shut down, sometimes violently. “We will fight for our rights to the end and we will not surrender,” read a sign in the Dari language carried by one of the protesters. Another protester carried a sign in English reading, “Horrific condition of Afghan women is a blot of shame to the world conscience!” As they marched, they chanted “women, life, solidarity,” echoing the “women, life, freedom” slogan of protesters against the Islamist regime in Iran. Most of the group wore dark sunglasses, their heads covered with veils and surgical masks obscuring their faces.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.