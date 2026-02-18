Afghanistan Expands Drug Crackdown From Kandahar to Kabul

Afghan authorities said this week they have intensified a nationwide campaign against narcotics, destroying more than 27 tons of seized drugs in Kandahar, intercepting 50,000 stimulant tablets in Nangarhar, and arresting 123 people in Kabul as officials try to squeeze smuggling routes and local distribution networks through coordinated police operations.

In southern Kandahar province, provincial police said Wednesday that more than 27 tons of narcotics confiscated over the past five months were destroyed in the Tora area of Arghandab district. Mullah Assadullah Jamshid, a spokesperson for the provincial police, said the haul included 2,766 kg of opium, 9.664 kg of methamphetamine, 993 kg of cannabis, 1 kg of heroin, and “several hundred kilograms of other drugs commonly used in heroin and other illegal narcotics.” The destruction was carried out under the oversight of a committee representing senior provincial departments, according to local officials.

The burn operation follows earlier destruction orders in the province. Jamshid said Kandahar’s Anti-Narcotics Unit had already destroyed 47,000 kilograms of assorted drugs under the same directive, suggesting authorities are moving to dispose of stockpiles rather than warehouse them.

In the east, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Affairs said late Tuesday that counter-narcotics police seized 50,000 stimulant tablets in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, after acting on a tip. The ministry said officers detained two suspects in that case.

The ministry also reported a separate sweep in the capital over the past seven days, saying police arrested 123 people across different parts of Kabul on suspicion of drug trafficking and distribution. Authorities recovered more than 2,000 intoxicating tablets, 15 kg of hashish, and additional quantities of opium and methamphetamine, according to the statement.

Afghanistan has long been central to the global opium trade, and the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 brought renewed pledges to curb drug production and trafficking. Even so, analysts and international agencies have warned that entrenched smuggling networks, economic collapse, and regional demand can keep the trade alive, even when poppy cultivation drops. This week’s announcements signal a strategy that targets both bulk narcotics and the growing market for pills and synthetic stimulants—hitting supply lines in provinces while also policing street-level sales in Kabul.