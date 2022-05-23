Afghanistan Launches Drive To Vaccinate 9.9M Children Against Polio

Afghanistan’s Health Ministry launched a polio vaccination drive targeting 9.9 million children, the ministry announced on Monday. “The fourth general polio vaccination campaign in 2022 is aimed at vaccinating 9.9 million children under the age of five,” the ministry said. This latest campaign was launched in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Health Organization, the statement said. So far in 2022, just one positive diagnosis of polio was reported in Afghanistan. But Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio cases are regularly reported. The national campaign will also include the distribution of vitamin A capsules to children ages 6 months to 5 years, the ministry said.