Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghanistan Suffers Major Terror Attack as Chief Terrorist Is Killed
Husam Abd al-Rauf on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list. (US Federal Bureau of Investigation)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
United States
FBI

Afghanistan Suffers Major Terror Attack as Chief Terrorist Is Killed

Uri Cohen
10/25/2020

Husam Abd al-Rauf, considered to be second in command of al-Qaida and a prominent figure on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list, was killed late Saturday night by the Afghan military in central Afghanistan. The United States National Counter-Terrorism Center confirmed the elimination of al-Rauf, who is also known as Abu Muhsin al-Masri, calling it “a major setback” for the terrorist organization. Earlier on Saturday, a suicide bombing at a school in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killed 24 people and injured 57 more, most of them young students. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, though the terror group offered no evidence. Last week, the Afghan government and its rival, the extremist Taliban organization that ruled the country and harbored al-Qaida terrorists prior to the 2001 American invasion, agreed to restart negotiations over a power-sharing agreement. Earlier this year, the US signed a deal with the Taliban by which Washington would withdraw its forces from Afghanistan in return for a peaceful transition to a joint Taliban-Afghan government.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.