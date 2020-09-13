Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghanistan-Taliban Talks Get Underway in Doha
Members of the Taliban delegation attend the opening session of peace talks with the Afghan government on September 12 in the Qatari capital Doha. (Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
Taliban
peace talks
Doha
Qatar
Middle East

Afghanistan-Taliban Talks Get Underway in Doha

Michael Friedson
09/13/2020

The long-awaited, heavily doubted peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban terrorists kicked off in Doha on Saturday, a day after the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, which are perceived to have been the triggering events for the US military mission in Afghanistan. On the Afghan side, the human cost of a four-decade conflict has been a death toll in the tens of thousands, with 12,000 deaths reported since the first of the year. A call for an immediate ceasefire by Afghan negotiator Abdullah Abdullah went un-matched by the Taliban, who are demanding that Afghanistan adopt Islamic law. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has confirmed that American troops in the region will continue to be reduced in number. He told Axios that the total will be reduced by half by November and the drawdown will continue until there are no troops in Afghanistan, fulfilling a 2016 campaign promise.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.