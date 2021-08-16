Afghans Storm Kabul Airport, Cling to Planes After Taliban Takeover

Thousands of Afghan citizens stormed the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul trying to leave the country on the last commercial flights able to take off. Video filed at the airport showed the people crowding the tarmac and clambering up gangplanks leading to the airplanes. By Monday morning, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority announced that all commercial flights out of the country had been canceled. Undeterred, several men hung on to the fuselage of a US military C-17 aircraft taxiing on the runway in an effort to take off on evacuation flights. The chaos comes after the Taliban on Monday declared the war in Afghanistan over and said it would soon make public the form that the new government in Afghanistan will take. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday. He posted a message on Facebook saying: “In order to avoid a flood of blood, I thought it was best to get out.” The United States announced early Monday that its embassy in Kabul was fully evacuated, and warned people against traveling to the Kabul airport unless they received instructions to do. The US secured the airport and was flying its citizens out.