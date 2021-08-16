Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghans Storm Kabul Airport, Cling to Planes After Taliban Takeover
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Aug. 16, 2021 ,trying to flee the country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Afghanistan
Kabul

Afghans Storm Kabul Airport, Cling to Planes After Taliban Takeover

Marcy Oster
08/16/2021

Thousands of Afghan citizens stormed the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul trying to leave the country on the last commercial flights able to take off. Video filed at the airport showed the people crowding the tarmac and clambering up gangplanks leading to the airplanes. By Monday morning, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority announced that all commercial flights out of the country had been canceled. Undeterred, several men hung on to the fuselage of a US military C-17 aircraft taxiing on the runway in an effort to take off on evacuation flights. The chaos comes after the Taliban on Monday declared the war in Afghanistan over and said it would soon make public the form that the new government in Afghanistan will take. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday. He posted a message on Facebook saying: “In order to avoid a flood of blood, I thought it was best to get out.” The United States announced early Monday that its embassy in Kabul was fully evacuated, and warned people against traveling to the Kabul airport unless they received instructions to do. The US secured the airport and was flying its citizens out.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.