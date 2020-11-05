Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
African Dam Talks Go Nowhere, Again
Mideast Daily News
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Egypt
Ethiopia
Sudan
Donald Trump
Negotiations

African Dam Talks Go Nowhere, Again

Uri Cohen
11/05/2020

The latest round of talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan ended Wednesday with no agreements reached or progress made over the disputed dam being built by Addis Ababa. The three countries failed to come to terms even on a negotiating mechanism, with Sudan saying no “tangible process” was achieved. The three nations have been sharply at odds in recent years over the mammoth $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being constructed on the Blue Nile. While Ethiopia hopes it will lift millions out of poverty and end the nation’s devastating energy shortages, neighboring Egypt and Sudan complain that the dam threatens their freshwater supply and may cause famine and economic calamities. Last month, US President Donald Trump appeared to threaten Ethiopia with potential violence if it would not advance in the ongoing regional negotiations, saying Egypt might be forced to “blow up that dam.” In response, Addis Ababa summoned the US ambassador to clarify the inflammatory comments, calling them “belligerent threats [meant] to have Ethiopia succumb to unfair terms.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.