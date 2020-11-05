African Dam Talks Go Nowhere, Again

The latest round of talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan ended Wednesday with no agreements reached or progress made over the disputed dam being built by Addis Ababa. The three countries failed to come to terms even on a negotiating mechanism, with Sudan saying no “tangible process” was achieved. The three nations have been sharply at odds in recent years over the mammoth $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being constructed on the Blue Nile. While Ethiopia hopes it will lift millions out of poverty and end the nation’s devastating energy shortages, neighboring Egypt and Sudan complain that the dam threatens their freshwater supply and may cause famine and economic calamities. Last month, US President Donald Trump appeared to threaten Ethiopia with potential violence if it would not advance in the ongoing regional negotiations, saying Egypt might be forced to “blow up that dam.” In response, Addis Ababa summoned the US ambassador to clarify the inflammatory comments, calling them “belligerent threats [meant] to have Ethiopia succumb to unfair terms.”