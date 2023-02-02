Donate
Light Theme
Log In
African Leaders at Mogadishu Summit Formulate Strategy Against al-Shabab
Interim Juba Administration forces celebrate the rescue of hostages who were kidnapped by al-Shabab, 30 May 2014. (Ramadan Mohamed/AMISOM Public Information Services)
Mideast Daily News
al-Shabab
Somalia
Kenya
Djibouti
Ethiopia

African Leaders at Mogadishu Summit Formulate Strategy Against al-Shabab

Steven Ganot
02/02/2023

Four African leaders came together on Wednesday to plan a decisive strategy against the terrorist group al-Shabab. The leaders, who included President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, President William Ruto of Kenya, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, met in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, for a one-day summit.

The leaders discussed the need for well-equipped security personnel to fight al-Shabab and decided to establish a joint operations mechanism to coordinate their efforts against the Islamist terrorist group. They also called on the international community to repeal the existing United Nations arms embargo on Somalia so that the Somali government can better equip its military in the fight against terrorism. The leaders praised Somalia for its progress in managing arms proliferation and endorsed the country’s request for both lethal and nonlethal support for its newly generated Somali National Army.

The leaders agreed to launch a joint operational campaign at the front-line states level, targeting key al-Shabab strongholds in southern and central Somalia. They emphasized the importance of consolidating the existing efforts to liberate Somalia from al-Shabab and hand over security responsibilities to the Somali security forces.

“The summit agrees to make the final push for joint operations in the areas that remain under the terrorists to completely liberate the whole of Somalia from al-Shabab,” the leaders stated in a communique issued after the summit.

The presidents, who are mainly from the front-line states, stressed the importance of timely campaigns to prevent any future infiltration into the wider region. President Mohamud, who took power in May 2022, has launched a major offensive against al-Shabab, which has already seen parts of Somalia freed from the terrorists.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.