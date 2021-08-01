Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
After 2 Killed in Attack on Israeli Ship, Israel’s Bennett Points Finger at Tehran
The Israeli-owned, Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship seen on Feb. 28, 2021 docked in Dubai's Port Rashid cruise terminal as it undergoes repairs following an attack in the Gulf of Oman that blew holes in both sides of the hull. (Guiseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Iran
Naftali Bennett
drone attack

After 2 Killed in Attack on Israeli Ship, Israel’s Bennett Points Finger at Tehran

Steven Ganot
08/01/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that his government had evidence Iran was responsible for a drone attack Thursday night on an Israeli-operated oil tanker, the Mercer Street, off the coast of Oman that killed two people. These were the first known fatalities in a series of attacks on commercial shipping in the region linked to Israel’s attempts to stop Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons. “The Iranians who attacked with unmanned aircraft the Mercer Street intended to harm an Israeli target,” Bennett said during Sunday’s Israeli cabinet meeting. “Instead, their piratical act caused the deaths of a British citizen and a Romanian citizen.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh responded on Sunday to the Israeli prime minister’s accusation, calling it “baseless.” “It’s not the first time that the Zionist regime occupying Jerusalem has made such empty accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khatibzadeh said. “Wherever this regime has gone, it has taken instability, terror and violence with it.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.