After Bondi, Arab and Muslim Social Media Splinters Over Grief, Gaza, and Blame

In reporting by Giorgia Valente for The Media Line, the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack in Sydney became a global social-media fight over Jews, Muslims, and the Israel–Gaza war. Valente traces how Arab and Muslim online spaces split within hours between direct condemnation and solidarity, politicized reframing, and conspiracy.

At the center is Ahmed al Ahmed, a Syrian-Australian Muslim bystander who confronted and disarmed one attacker and was seriously wounded. His intervention was celebrated on X and Instagram with tribute cards and superhero-style AI art. Yet the same feeds also pulled his identity into a larger argument: for some users, his heroism proved “Muslim vs Islamist” themes; for others, it became a focal point that sidestepped the Jewish victims.

Valente documents misinformation that spread, including claims that a bloodied image of lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky was staged, “false flag” posts alleging an attacker was secretly Jewish, and insinuations that Israel’s intelligence services engineered the shooting to distract from Gaza. Some accounts tried to recast victims as political actors, using the “Gaza lens” to make the violence seem explainable or conditional. Other voices warned that anti-Zionism can slip into antisemitism and that empathy for victims should not be conditional.

The debate also jumped platforms through reels from prominent creators, including Iranian dissident Elica Le Bon, pro-Israel Egyptian Copt Michael Gamal, and Lebanese American activist Brigitte Gabriel, each pushing a different takeaway. Valente notes infighting too, as some Arab and Gulf influencers who expressed sympathy for Australian Jews drew backlash.

Based on widely circulated posts gathered in the 48 hours after the attack, the story is a brisk guide to how grief gets weaponized online. For the fuller set of examples, read Giorgia Valente’s complete article.