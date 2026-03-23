After Diego Garcia, Europe Must Recalculate the Tehran Threat

Europe has spent decades treating war with Iran as someone else’s problem. Giorgia Valente’s piece argues that this assumption is getting shakier by the day. After Tehran’s failed strike toward the UK-US base at Diego Garcia, the old geographic comfort zone looks a lot less comforting. The message was plain enough to rattle capitals from Rome to Berlin: parts of Europe now sit within the theoretical range of Iranian missiles.

Valente’s reporting does not drift into easy alarmism. Instead, it sets up a sharp debate between two readings of the threat. Benjamin Touati, CEO of ELNET-Israel, sees the Diego Garcia attack as part of a much bigger regional transformation that has been building since long before October 7, 2023. In his view, Iran is testing deterrence, widening the battlefield, and forcing Europe to confront the fact that it can no longer watch the crisis from the balcony with a glass of wine and a communique.

Security expert Daniele Garofalo offers a cooler, more technical assessment. He warns that missile range alone does not equal a credible strike capability. A weapon may be able to travel far on paper, but real strategic danger depends on launcher survivability, targeting, command and control, penetration ability, and political willingness to trigger a NATO response. That is the difference between a frightening map and an actual attack plan.

Still, the article makes clear that missiles are only part of the story. Europe may be more vulnerable to indirect retaliation: cyberattacks on energy grids, telecoms, logistics, healthcare, and finance; sabotage or arson; and attacks on Jewish, Israeli, US, or Iranian dissident targets. Garofalo’s warning is especially grim: the danger may come less from lone extremists than from the convergence of organized crime, Iranian intelligence, and cyber access.

At sea, Europe is already showing its instincts. Faced with tension in the Strait of Hormuz, governments are leaning toward surveillance, intelligence sharing, and vessel protection rather than a more muscular military role. That caution may be prudent—or it may be the sort of hesitation history later mocks.

Valente’s article is worth reading in full because it captures a continent at an uneasy threshold, still debating whether the threat is theoretical even as the map says otherwise.