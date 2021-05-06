Defend Press Freedom

After Netanyahu Fails, Lapid Gets Turn to Form Government  
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, left, meets with Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid to discuss the mandate to form a government in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on May 5, 2021, a day after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that he failed to form a government and returned the mandate. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
form government
Yair Lapid
President Reuven Rivlin
Naftali Bennett

Uri Cohen
05/06/2021

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday gave Opposition Leader Yair Lapid one month to form a government, after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu admitted the previous evening he had failed to do so. Lapid, leader of the center-left Yesh Atid party, will now try to coalesce a handful of different parties into one cohesive bloc, a tall task that will be contested by Netanyahu every step of the way. Lapid’s partner to the assignment, right-wing lawmaker Naftali Bennett, who leads the seven-seat Yamina party, on Wednesday said he will do anything to ensure that a government is formed and that Israel’s political stalemate is overcome. Yet Bennett, a onetime Netanyahu aide and ally now slated to serve as prime minister in a joint government with Lapid, already has his hands full, after one of his party members on Thursday announced he would oppose any unity government that includes left-wing parties. If the efforts fails, Israel in all likelihood will head to its fifth general election in two and a half years.

