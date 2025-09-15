After Qatar Hit, Cairo Warns of ‘Declaration of War’ and Redrawn Red Lines

Giorgia Valente traces a sharp regional reset after Israel’s Sept. 9 airstrike in Doha on Hamas leaders. Israel calls it a “targeted operation.” The question, Valente reports, is whether Washington’s muted tone signals quiet consent, and what that means for security coordination, US guarantees, and normalization deals.

The American president moved quickly: President Donald Trump phoned Qatar’s emir, then met the prime minister in New York, even as analyst Justin Alexander notes the US response landed softer than London, Paris, and Berlin. He says the strike shook a basic Gulf premise—the implicit American security umbrella—and carried symbolism in Qatar after a policeman was killed.

Hasnain Malik adds that US–Qatar defense ties complicate the picture and push the Gulf Cooperation Council to reexamine reliance on US cover, while pressure grows on the UAE, which kept links with Israel through the Gaza war. In Cairo, retired Brig. Gen. Samir Ragheb warns a hit on Egyptian soil would be a “declaration of war,” and argues Doha’s strike rewrites red lines across the Arab world. Over in Turkey, Dr. Barın Kayaoğlu calls an Israeli attack on Turkish territory “insane,” citing war-gamed scenarios, naval strength, and doubts about NATO protection. Turkey’s relationship with Hamas remains political; reports suggest only a handful of senior figures are present.

Qatar has launched a diplomatic counteroffensive, convening an Arab-Muslim summit on Sept. 14–15 and floating a joint Arab military arrangement—even one that could extend to Iran—while Gulf states weigh closer cooperation with Turkey. Markets stayed calm, Alexander observes, but trust did not. He also recalls Qatar’s role as a go-between with Israel, a path in jeopardy. For the full contours and quotes, read Giorgia Valente’s piece end to end.