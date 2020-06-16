After Rocket Fire, IDF Strikes Hamas Positions in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday night struck multiple Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip after a rocket fired from the enclave earlier in the day landed in an open field, causing no injuries or damages. In response, the IDF conducted airstrikes against underground infrastructure, with tanks shelling military posts used by the Palestinian terror group. The rocket attack was the first emanating from Gaza in nearly six weeks and followed threats by Hamas to renew terror operations against Israeli civilians as well as protests that began in March 2018 and continued for over a year. Known as the “Great March of Return,” the demonstrations often descended into violent clashes that reportedly resulted in the deaths of some 200 Gazans. “The continued confrontation against [Israel’s West Bank] annexation plan is an encouraging initiative for all of our people to join a broad national front to face the occupation and the schemes of the US administration,” a senior Hamas official was quoted by media as saying ahead of the latest exchange. It comes after Gaza’s rulers explicitly warned of increased hostilities unless Jerusalem greenlighted the transfer of some $150 million in Qatari funds into the blockaded enclave. Instead, Israel reportedly approved the distribution to Hamas of one-third of that sum.