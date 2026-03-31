After the Tel Aviv Strike, Yemen Braces for a Wider Reckoning

Yemen’s entry into the expanding regional war may have thrilled some supporters, but Khaled al-Ansi makes clear that it has also sharpened one of the country’s oldest tragedies: every foreign confrontation quickly becomes a domestic one. In this gripping dispatch from Sanaa, al-Ansi traces how the Houthis’ direct strikes toward Tel Aviv and Eilat on March 28 and 29 have reopened deep questions about sovereignty, survival, and whether Yemen can endure another round of regional escalation.

The Houthis cast the attacks as a matter of national dignity and solidarity with the “axis of resistance.” A Houthi media staffer told The Media Line that the decision was deliberate, not impulsive, and warned that more surprises could be coming. That message plays well with Yemenis who see the strikes as proof that their country is no longer just a battered arena for outside powers but an actor capable of shaping events. One supporter from Sanaa tells the story in almost existential terms: better to die standing than to keep sinking under blockade, poverty, and neglect.

Others hear something far darker. Al-Ansi quotes a resident of al-Jawf who calls the move “collective suicide” and argues that it may destroy the country’s last opening for a peace deal with Saudi Arabia. That fear runs through the piece. A conflict already tied to Iran, Hezbollah, Iraqi armed groups, and former Syrian officers could now invite broader retaliation against Yemen’s ports, airports, and infrastructure while placing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at even greater risk.

The article is strongest when it shows that Yemen’s divide is not just ideological but painfully practical. Analysts cited by al-Ansi describe a Houthi force that is more organized, more heavily armed, and more integrated into Iran’s regional strategy than many outsiders may assume. They also warn that the group may be trying to provoke a direct Israeli response as a way of raising its regional standing. Al-Ansi’s piece captures a country once again caught between grand slogans and brutal consequences. Readers should take the time to read the full article, because the story of Yemen’s new role in this war is also the story of how fragile states get pulled apart from within.