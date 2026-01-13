Donate
After Truces Fail, Aleppo Ceasefire Faces Another Test
Soldiers of the Syrian army at the entrance of the Sheikh Maqsood neighborhood during continuing fighting between the Syrian forces and the SDF on Jan. 10, 2026 in Aleppo, Syria. (Adri Salido/Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
01/13/2026

Rizik Alabi reports from Aleppo on a ceasefire that arrived with a clock and no guarantee it will hold. Syrian government forces said Saturday they halted operations in the Kurdish-held Sheikh Maqsood neighborhood at 3 p.m., after days of heavy fighting with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that also spilled into nearby al-Ashrafieh.

Even as officials gathered at the governorate palace, the Syrian army said the building was struck by an SDF drone with no damage, a reminder that pauses on paper do not translate into calm. Government sources claimed troops seized parts of Sheikh Maqsood, arrested SDF members, and found ammunition depots and mines. The SDF, in turn, told The Media Line it destroyed a tank and downed a drone.

A Syrian security source said the government deployed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles along with Bayraktar drones, while SDF numbers were far smaller. The human cost has been lopsided: Aleppo authorities reported more than 162,000 civilians fled the two neighborhoods as shelling and street battles intensified, pushing families into shelters. Civil Defense and Red Crescent teams helped evacuate residents and urged people to stay away from combat zones.

A temporary truce earlier in the week created humanitarian corridors, then collapsed as each side accused the other of breaking it. Talks on folding SDF members into the national army or setting security arrangements produced no deal, setting the stage for renewed confrontation.

A field commander said the operation aims to “restore security and regain control,” while a Kurdish journalist warned the clash carries political messages as much as military objectives. Read the full report for Alabi’s account of whether this ceasefire can outlast the forces pulling it apart.

